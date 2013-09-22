NAIROBI, Sept 22 The death toll in an attack on
a upmarket mall in Kenya has risen to 59 people and security
forces are trying to ensure hostages come out safely, the
interior minister said on Sunday, a day after the assault by
Somali Islamist gunmen.
Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku told reporters that the
government believed there were 10 to 15 attackers, saying they
were investigating their identity but would not give details.
Al Shabaab, a militant Somali group that has declared
allegiance to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for Saturday's
attack on Westgate mall.
"We are doing everything reasonably possible to make sure
that the hostages who are still in the building come out
safely," he said. He had said earlier that he had no "precise
details" on whether there were hostages.
"We have indicated that we have information that a good
number of attackers are still in the building," he said, saying
the government believed there were 10 to 15 gunmen in the mall.
The security forces had been able to "isolate" the
attackers, but, the minister said, no communication had yet been
established with them.
He said 175 people had been taken to hospital and that more
than 1,000 people had been evacuated from the shopping mall.