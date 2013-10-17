* To open five stores in Kenya and Uganda by Feb. 2014
* Loss of flagship store delays 25 percent stake sale
* Outraged by Kenyan authorities' response to attack
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 17 Kenya's largest retail chain,
Nakumatt, will speed up plans to open new outlets after its
flagship store was destroyed in the Islamist rebel attack on a
Nairobi shopping mall, the chain's head said on Thursday.
Nakumatt lost more than 2 billion shillings ($23.52 million)
in stock, furniture, fittings and business, when gunmen from the
Somali militant group al Shabaab stormed the Wesgate mall and
killed at least 67 people.
The store, where well-heeled locals and the city's
expatriate community could buy anything from high-definition TV
sets to French cheese, was completely destroyed when the mall
partially collapsed, leaving a huge hole in the centre.
Managing Director Atul Shah said they had already opened a
new store in the Ugandan capital Kampala since the attack,
taking their total back to 40 after the loss of the Westgate
branch.
Privately-held Nakumatt will open two stores in Kenya and
three in Uganda by February next year, Shah said, partly to
absorb the more than 150 workers who lost their jobs at the
Westgate branch.
Shah said the loss at Westgate, where three staff were
killed, had also hampered a plan to sell a 25 percent stake in
the business to a strategic investor.
"That takes a backseat now with what has happened. We will
continue with that plan but there is a little delay there," he
said.
Nakumatt, which was partly covered by insurance for such an
attack, would have to spend more on insurance cover for
terrorism, Shah said.
"We all need to be prepared and have terrorism cover which
again is going to become an expensive affair now that insurance
companies will start raising premiums," he said.
He criticised the Kenyan authorities' response to the attack
after reports that poor co-ordination between different security
agencies may have contributed to the prolonged siege.
Reports in the local media have suggested Kenyan army used
rocket-propelled grenades inside the building, which may have
contributed to its collapse. However, the exact reasons for the
building's collapse are not clear.
"From what is being reported they were only four terrorists,
so how did we come to a stage where we have not got a Nakumatt
there?," Shah said.
($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Angus MacSwan)