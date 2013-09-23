By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. authorities are
urgently looking into information given by the Kenyan government
that foreigners were among armed militants who attacked a
Nairobi shopping mall over the weekend, killing at least 62
people, U.S. security sources said.
Kenyan security forces are still continuing an operation to
secure the Westgate Mall and free any remaining hostages,
meaning conclusive evidence proving the involvement of
foreigners is not yet available.
However, a national security source said that the United
States had been notified through official channels that Kenyan
authorities now believed that foreigners, likely including U.S.
citizens or residents, were among the gunmen who attacked the
mall.
Reuters earlier on Monday quoted Julius Karangi, Kenya's
chief of general staff, saying that the attackers included
gunmen from several countries. "We have an idea who they are,
their nationality and even the number," Karangi said.
He added: "We also have an idea this is not a local event.
We are fighting global terrorism here and we have sufficient
intel (intelligence) to suggest that." Karangi said the
attackers were "clearly a multinational collection from all over
the world."
The U.S. national security source said that Kenyan
authorities had passed similar information to American
authorities but that it was still unclear how much hard evidence
the Kenyans had.
A European security source said that Western authorities
still had reason to be wary of claims by Kenyan officials of
foreign involvement in the attacks.
U.S. officials had been looking for evidence that U.S.
citizens or residents were involved in the attack at least since
Sunday, when a Twitter account purporting to represent the
Somalia-based militant group al Shabaab published what it said
were the names of three Americans, a Canadian, a Swede, two
Britons, and a Finn who participated in the attack.
Multiple U.S. security sources said U.S. investigators now
believe the Twitter account and its claims were bogus.
However, U.S. authorities acknowledged that over the past
several years, as many as several dozen Americans have traveled
to Somalia to train or fight with al Shabaab, many of them from
Somali exile communities in Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota.
Some Shabaab militants recently claimed that Omar Hammami -
an Alabama man who traveled to Somalia, joined al Shabaab, and
made YouTube rap videos promoting the group - had recently been
killed after falling out with the group's leadership.
A U.S. official said that the claims about Hammami's violent
demise were regarded in Washington as credible.