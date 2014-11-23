A police track carrying the bodies of passengers who were killed during an ambush on a Nairobi-bound bus outside Mandera town, leaves the Wilson airport in the capital Nairobi, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab insurgents said they were behind a bus attack in northeast Kenya that killed 28 people on Saturday, saying it was in retaliation for raids on mosques in the port city of Mombasa.

"The Mujahideen successfully carried out an operation near Mandera early this morning, which resulted in the perishing of 28 crusaders, as a revenge for the crimes committed by the Kenyan crusaders against our Muslim brethren in Mombasa," Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab's spokesman, said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Roche)