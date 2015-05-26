NAIROBI Five Kenyan police officers were wounded by Somali militants who attacked two patrols in rural areas in the east of the country, Kenya's police chief said on Tuesday, contradicting earlier reports that about 20 people were killed in the attacks.

Two officers were critically wounded and three sustained minor injuries when the patrols were attacked in the Fafi and Yumbis areas, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said in a statement. Al Shabaab said it killed 25 officers while local media had earlier put the death toll at about 20.

"Arising from the attack, a contingent of officers responded for reinforcement and on arrival at the scene, engaged the attackers in a heavy fire-fight," said Boinnet.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and George Obulutsa; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Catherine Evans)