* Witness says non-Muslims were singled out to be shot
* Al Shabaab says attack was revenge for raids on mosques
* Deputy president: attackers will be pursued in Kenya and
Somalia
(Adds comments from deputy president, British minister)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 22 The Somali Islamist militant
group al Shabaab said it had staged an attack in Kenya on
Saturday in which gunmen ordered non-Muslims off a bus and shot
28 dead, while sparing Muslim passengers.
Three of the group led out to be killed saved their lives by
reciting verses of the Koran for the militants, a local security
official said.
Al Shabaab said its men had ambushed the Nairobi-bound bus
outside the town of Mandera, near Kenya's border with Somalia
and Ethiopia, and killed the non-Muslims in retaliation for
raids on mosques in the city of Mombasa.
On Monday, police in the port city shot dead one man and
arrested almost 400 others when they raided four mosques that
they said were being used to recruit militants and stash
weapons.
"The Mujahideen successfully carried out an operation near
Mandera early this morning, which resulted in 28 crusaders
perishing, as revenge for the crimes committed by the Kenyan
crusaders against our Muslim brethren in Mombasa," Sheikh Ali
Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab's spokesman, said in a statement.
Many Islamist militants use the term "crusaders" to describe
Christians or non-Muslims in general.
KILLERS HEAD FOR BORDER
Police Inspector General David Kimaiyo said 19 men and nine
women had been killed. "Preliminary reports indicate that the
attackers, who were heavily armed, later fled towards the border
into Somali," he told reporters.
A witness, who asked not to be identified, said the
attackers had boarded the bus and tried to identify Muslims and
non-Muslims.
Ahmed Maalim, an official at the Mandera East sub-county
security force, said the attackers had ordered passengers
thought to be non-Muslims out of the bus. Three were spared
after reciting Koranic verses and ordered back on the bus.
"The women and men (remaining outside) were separated, then
shot at close range," he said. "None survived."
In response to the attack, Kenya's armed forces launched
ground and air raids and destroyed a camp believed to have been
used by the attackers. An army spokesman said the assault would
continue until the attackers were arrested.
Al Shabaab claimed responsibility last year for an attack on
Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall in which at least 67 people
were killed, and for attacks in the Lamu region in June and July
in which at least 65 people died.
The group, whose leader Ahmed Abdi Godane was killed in
September, has vowed to drive Kenyan and other African Union
peacekeeping troops out of Somalia.
In televised remarks, Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto
said: "I want to assure you all that all those responsible for
the loss of lives of Kenyans - we will pursue you everywhere, be
it in Kenya, be it in Somalia."
The Mandera region is awash with guns due to its proximity
to Somalia, where al Shabaab has been fighting to topple the
government, and Ethiopia, whose armed Oromo Liberation Front has
made incursions into Kenya.
Insecurity plagues East Africa's biggest economy, prompting
Western nations to issue travel warnings and hitting the tourism
industry, a major source of hard currency.
(Additional reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh in
Mogadishu, Humphrey Malalo in Nairobi, Noor Ali in Isiolo and
Andy Bruce in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)