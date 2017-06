NAIROBI, July 1 Kenyan police said at least 10 people were killed when grenades exploded at two churches in the northern town of Garissa, in the latest in a string of deadly attacks since Kenya sent its troops to pursue al Qaeda-linked rebels in Somalia.

"So fare we have at least 10 killed, and more than 40 wounded following the grenade attacks," regional deputy police chief Philip Ndolo, told Reuters. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)