By James Macharia
| NAIROBI, March 28
Kenya's vital tourism sector
is "on its knees" after attacks by al Qaeda-linked Islamist
militants carried out in retaliation for its intervention in
neighbouring Somalia, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday.
Kenyatta met ethnic Somali leaders and asked for their help
in identifying people they thought may be behind attacks that
have dented the president's plans to boost the tourism sector in
east Africa's biggest economy.
Kenya has large Somali communities in parts of the country
near the frontier with Somalia and in Eastleigh, a part of the
capital Nairobi known as "Little Mogadishu" for its large Somali
population.
"We all have a responsibility to bring this to an end.
Tourism has been greatly affected by these terror activities.
The industry which contributes 10 percent to the GDP is
virtually on its knees," Kenyatta said.
Tourist arrivals in Kenya in the first five months of 2013
were down 15 percent on the previous year as visitors stayed
away, worried by attacks blamed on Somalia's al Shabaab rebel
group and by fears of trouble around elections in March, which
in the event passed off peacefully. Full-year tourist figures
have not been published yet.
The tourism sector employs 150,000 people in a country hard
up for jobs. Kenyatta's own family owns the Heritage Group of
hotels that range from a beach resort in Mombasa to an Indian
Ocean island hideaway in Lamu, and others in the Maasai Mara
National Reserve in the great Rift Valley.
Kenyatta ordered police to stop taking bribes from suspects
arrested on suspicion of being linked to the attacks. He said
action would be taken against "the fools who take bribes and
allow criminals to commit crimes."
On Tuesday, Kenya ordered all Somali refugees living in
towns to return to their camps in a bid to end the attacks.
In the latest incident, gunmen killed six worshippers in a
church near the port city of Mombasa, the heart of the country's
coastal strip and a tourist magnet. Police said they shot dead
two suspects in that attack on Friday, but a third escaped with
gunshot wounds.
Last week, police arrested two men found with two large
bombs in a car that they intended to use in Mombasa.
In the worst attack so far by al Shabaab, which wants Kenyan
troops out of Somalia, at least 67 people including one of
Kenyatta's nephews were killed at the Westgate shopping mall in
Nairobi last September.
