NAIROBI Dec 13 Kenya's Mobius Motors, which
pioneered production of a stripped down car model for African
roads, the Mobius, plans to boost production next year with its
new Mobius II, it said on Tuesday.
Automakers such as Volkswagen AG are looking to
tap into emerging African markets. The German carmaker said in
September it would resume production in Kenya and the first car
is expected to roll off the assembly later this month.
Mobius Motors has a strategy of making low-priced, rugged
cars for rough roads and the rural terrain which is found across
much of Africa.
The original Mobius, manufactured in 2014, had no flashy
dials, alloy wheels or electric windows, and sold for 950,000
shillings ($9,314) before taxes.
The company said it had fully sold out the first generation
Mobius II, designed and manufactured in Kenya, early this year.
"The next-generation Mobius II model will be manufactured at
higher volumes," Mobius Motors said in a statement, without
offering specifics.
The firm was founded by British entrepreneur Joel Jackson,
who saw a niche for the Mobius while working in rural Kenya in
2009.
($1 = 102.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)