NAIROBI Nov 24 Sales of light commercial trucks
helped push new vehicle sales in Kenya to 16,711 units in the
first 10 months of 2015, 15 percent higher than in the same
period last year, the head of the industry's association said on
Tuesday.
Rita Kavashe, the chairman of the Kenya Motor Industry
Association, told Reuters sales of light trucks used to
distribute goods and ferry construction materials had grown by
25-30 percent from a year before.
"The distribution and construction side of the economy is
booming, driving demand of the medium, light duty trucks," she
said by telephone.
Heavy duty trucks, used for long distance haulage of goods,
including into neighbouring countries from the port of Mombasa,
was also growing by double digits, Kavashe said.
The luxury car segment, which is dominated by second-hand
imports, grew at a more sluggish pace, Kavashe said, attaining a
growth rate of 1.5 percent, accounting for 2,000 of the units
sold during the period.
