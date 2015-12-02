NAIROBI Dec 2 Kenya's public prosecutor has
asked the country's anti-graft body and police to file a report
within 10 days into possible irregularities from spending of the
country's $2 billion Eurobond.
Kenyan media has questioned whether a portion of the money
was embezzled, and opposition leader Raila Odinga said on
Tuesday said that the government could not account for 140
billion shillings ($1.37 billion) from the Eurobond.
Kenyan Finance Minister Henry Rotich has denied any money
went missing, and on Wednesday invited Odinga to the Treasury to
examine government spending on the Eurobond.
Public frustration has mounted in recent months over the
failure to prosecute top officials accused of corruption. That
has put pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose popularity
has been weakened by the furore.
The Eurobond spending is under investigation by the Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and by the police's
Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Director of Public
Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko said.
In a letter to both agencies, Tobiko said: "Interrogate,
record statements and obtain evidence from all parties concerned
and forward the complete file to my office within 10 days."
Kenyatta reshuffled some of his cabinet earlier this week
after several ministers stepped aside because of allegations of
corruption, an of growing concern to Kenyans.
In an unusual move, last month the ambassadors of the United
States, Britain and nine other countries said Kenya faced a
"corruption crisis" and they would step up efforts to prevent
the flow of illicit funds out of the country.
($1 = 102.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Humphrey Malalo, editing by
Edith Honan, Larry King)