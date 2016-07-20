NAIROBI, July 20 The number of new vehicles sold
in Kenya dropped 30.2 percent in the first six months of this
year from the same period last year mainly due to high lending
rates.
Most buyers of new vehicles, like light commercial trucks,
rely on asset financing facilities by banks and interest rates
were as high as 24 percent during the period.
The east African nation's car market is dominated by
low-priced second-hand imports from countries such as Japan, but
investors monitor new car sales to gauge the health of the
economy.
Vehicle assemblers, including GM, sold 6,946 cars in
the period, down from 9,953 in the first half of last year, The
Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Association said.
Sales were not expected to pick up soon due to political
uncertainty over an election set for next August and a new 20
percent excise duty on new vehicles imposed by the Treasury last
month, the association said.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)