NAIROBI Aug 11 The number of vehicles assembled
in Kenya fell by nearly a third between January and April
compared with a year earlier, as high interest rates and a
slowdown in government projects pushed down demand, data showed.
Kenya assembled 2,258 vehicles, down 31 percent compared
with January to April 2015, the Kenya National Bureau of
Statistics said.
That was in line with a July report from the Kenya Vehicle
Manufacturers Association (KVMA) showing vehicle sales fell 30
percent in the first half.
Kenya mostly assembles trucks, pick-ups and buses from kits
supplied by foreign manufacturers.
"The economics are challenging," KVMA Chairwoman Rita
Kavashe said on Thursday, citing high interest rates and a
slowdown in government spending which has meant few projects for
contractors in sectors like road construction.
Buyers of new vehicles generally rely on bank financing, and
rates were as high as 24 percent during the period.
Kavashe, who is also managing director of General Motors
East Africa, said a real estate lull had also
contributed.
Other brands assembled in Kenya include Toyota,
Nissan, Mitsubishi and Isuzu.
