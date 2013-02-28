NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenya's Bamburi Cement
posted a 15 percent drop in pretax profit last year to 7.17
billion shillings ($83.3 million), hurt by lower gains on its
foreign currency holdings, it said on Thursday.
Controlled by French firm Lafarge SA, Bamburi is
the biggest cement maker in Kenya, where demand for cement has
been high in recent years on the back of a construction boom.
The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar
during the year under review, having weakened sharply in the
previous period, thus accounting for the lower gains on foreign
exchange holdings by the firm.
Turnover edged up 4 percent to 37.5 billion shillings, but
higher costs drove operating profit down 14 percent, Bamburi
said in a statement.
"The group anticipates underlying cement demand to continue
growing in the region despite a slow start in Kenya influenced
by the election period, supported by improved political
stability in the inland Africa export markets," Bamburi said.
Kenyans go to the polls on March 4 to pick a president,
parliament, senate and local authorities, in the first vote
since a disputed outcome of the last presidential election in
2007 led to widespread violence.
Bamburi's earnings per share slid to 12.17 shillings from
14.44 shillings in the previous period, it said.
It raised its final dividend to 8.50 shillings per share
from 8.00 shillings a year ago. It had paid an interim dividend
of 2.00 shillings in October.
($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)