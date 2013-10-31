(Repeating to remove garble)
NAIROBI Oct 31 Mobile phone-based money
transfer services helped raise the percentage of Kenyan adults
with access to banking services to 66.7 percent this year from
41 percent in 2009, a financial access survey showed.
The east African nation of 40 million people has led the
world in mobile phone-based financial services ever since its
largest telecoms operator Safaricom invented a money
transfer service called M-Pesa.
M-Pesa has since evolved and now offers interest on deposits
and loans of small amounts to users who qualify.
Adults eligible to open and run bank accounts comprise 19.5
million of the population, said the report, issued on Thursday.
"For the vast majority (76 percent) of the rural population,
the nearest financial service provider is a mobile money agent,"
said the report by Financial Sector Deepening Trust Kenya and
the central bank.
The proportion of the adult proportion without access to any
form of financial services fell to a quarter from a third in
2009, the survey's findings showed.
