BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
NAIROBI Oct 27 The receiver for Kenya's privately owned Imperial Bank found "fraudulent activities of substantial magnitude" but the bank is still viable and shareholders are considering a proposal to inject capital, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Imperial Bank was put under management this month after the board alerted the central bank to malpractices at the mid-sized lender, rattling the financial community. (Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by David Evans)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.