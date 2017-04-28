BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
NAIROBI, April 28 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it had issued a licence to DIB Bank Kenya Ltd, a unit of United Arab Emirates-based Dubai Islamic Bank, to operate in the east African nation.
"DIB intends to exclusively offer shariah-compliant banking services in Kenya," the Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement. "DIB's entry will expand the offerings in the market, particularly in the nascent shariah-compliant banking niche." (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.