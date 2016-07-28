* Central bank says concerned about rise of informal credit
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, July 28 Changes to Kenya's banking law
that will cap commercial lending rates risks driving borrowers
to informal financial services, increasing credit inefficiency
and undermining transmission of monetary policy, the central
bank and an industry body said.
Kenya's parliament passed the amendments to the banking law
on Wednesday at a third and final reading. The changes setting
maximum lending rates at 400 basis points above the central
bank's benchmark rate, which now stands at 10.50 percent.
It also sets a minimum rate for bank deposits of 70 percent
of the central bank's benchmark rate.
Jude Njomo, the lawmaker who sponsored the amendments, told
Reuters they would get a final nod from parliament on Thursday
before being sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta to sign into law.
The central bank said in a statement that while it
appreciated efforts aimed at lowering lending rates, it had
reservations on putting caps on them.
"We continue to express concern on the adverse consequences
of capping interest rates. This would include, inefficiencies in
the credit market, credit rationing, promotion of informal
lending channels, and undermining the effectiveness of monetary
policy transmission," the bank said.
The bank has in the past urged commercial banks to lower
rates, but does not set a cap and said it would continue to work
with industry players, government and lawmakers to find a
solution to lower rates.
The changes are meant to address complaints that commercial
banks often fail to lower their own lending rates even when the
central bank cuts its benchmark rate.
Habil Olaka, chief executive officer of the Kenya Bankers
Association, said the industry body opposed both amendments, as
it would also damage small businesses.
"The borrowers whose risk profile is ... higher than what is
legislated will have to get credit elsewhere. These borrowers
will have to access the informal lending sector - the Shylocks
and the other unregulated lenders," he told a news conference.
Businesses often complain that high commercial lending
rates, which can reach 18 percent or more, hobble corporate
investment. Individuals say the high rates put borrowing for
home loans, for example, out of reach of many.
John Gachora, KBA's vice chairman, said there was also a
risk that the lending rate caps would lead to some borrowers
resorting to foreign currency-denominated loans, which could
lead to a weakening of the shilling.
"That weakens the shilling. And historically it has been
proven, every country that has a cap on interest rates
eventually has to have a currency control law as well," he said.
The changes propose a fine of 1 million shillings
($9,876.54) and a year in jail for CEOs of commercial banks that
fail to comply.
($1 = 101.2500 Kenyan shillings)
