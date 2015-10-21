BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Oct 21 Kenya must strengthen its supervision of the banking sector "dramatically" following claims of possible malpractice at privately-held Imperial Bank, Kenya's central governor said on Wednesday.
"It is clear that we need to strengthen our bank supervision dramatically," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes