NAIROBI, April 8 Kenyan police have ordered the arrest of eight senior executives from National Bank of Kenya and Chase Bank Kenya Ltd, its inspector general said on Friday.

On March 29, National Bank placed its chief executive officer and five top managers on leave to pave way for an internal audit.

Chase Bank Kenya's managing director and chairman resigned on Wednesday, a day before it was put under receivership.

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said in a statement that National Bank's CEO, Chase Bank's former managing director and chairman and the five other National Bank officers could voluntarily present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations before 3:30 p.m. local time to avoid arrest. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)