NAIROBI, April 8 Kenyan police have ordered the
arrest of eight senior executives from National Bank of Kenya
and Chase Bank Kenya Ltd, its inspector general said on
Friday.
On March 29, National Bank placed its chief executive
officer and five top managers on leave to pave way for an
internal audit.
Chase Bank Kenya's managing director and chairman resigned
on Wednesday, a day before it was put under receivership.
Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said in a statement that
National Bank's CEO, Chase Bank's former managing director and
chairman and the five other National Bank officers could
voluntarily present themselves to the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations before 3:30 p.m. local time to avoid arrest.
