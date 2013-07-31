NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya has cut clearing time for a commercial bank cheque to one day from two to reduce the costs of doing business and to fend off growing competition from mobile phone-based payment systems that operate in real time.

The east African nation accounts for half of all the money sent across mobile phone networks in the world per day, thanks to the M-Pesa service, offered by telecoms operator Safaricom .

"This is part of a multiple strategy to be able to allow money to flow," Jeremy Awori, chairman of the Kenya Bankers Association, said of the move to cut cheque clearance times.

"If we have more of this non-cash moving around and we reduce the amount of cash that is used for payments, it will help the economy grow faster," he told a news conference.

Moving cash physically adds significant costs to businesses due to transport, security and other costs.

Banks cut the time it takes to clear a cheque to two days in January last year from four days, after automation of the clearing house. That drove up volumes to 1.5 million cheques valued at 175.1 billion shillings ($2 billion) in June this year, the central bank said. The bank did not say what volumes were before.

Awori said banks had to install new imaging and scanning technology in their outlets to facilitate the new initiative.

In the 1990s, Kenyan businesses used to wait 14 days for cheques to be cleared. ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)