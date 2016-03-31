NAIROBI, March 31 Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it would require another three months of investigation to determine the fate of Imperial Bank, which was put into receivership in October, delaying a resolution that had been scheduled for the end of this month.

The Imperial Bank receivership, which came two months after the liquidation of a smaller bank, rattled confidence in a financial sector where more than 40 foreign and local banks operate.

Depositors with less than 1 million shillings ($9,862) have been getting their cash back, while those with larger amounts have been waiting for investigations to end before they know the fate of their funds.

"It is essential that the ongoing forensic audit and the related investigations proceed unimpeded," the central bank said in a statement.

"In light of this development, the announcement of a way forward needs to be postponed until significant progress on the forensic audit has been made, expected in the next three months," the bank added.

Two former executives of Imperial Bank were charged last week with a conspiracy to defraud the bank and depositors of 29 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)