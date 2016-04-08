* Finance minister says financial sector "very sound"
* Cenbank chief warns of bankers who steal depositors' money
* Police seek arrest of eight executives from two banks
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, April 8 Kenyan police ordered the
arrests of eight bank executives on Friday, a day after the
latest in a series of troubled banks was put into receivership,
but the country's finance minister insisted the financial system
was "very sound".
Mid-sized Chase Bank Kenya was the third lender to be taken
over by the central bank in nine months, fuelling worries over
the health of the sector, whose gross non-performing loans rose
sharply in volume last year.
Central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge said authorities would
deal firmly with bankers who put depositors' money at risk, as
the police issued arrest warrants for six executives of National
Bank and two from Chase Bank.
"We want to take this opportunity to assure the members of
the public that Kenya's financial system is very sound," Finance
Minister Henry Rotich told a news conference on Friday, flanked
by Njoroge and other officials.
Rotich said the ministry was working closely with the
central bank to isolate and contain the impact of the troubled
banks on the financial system.
Mid-sized Imperial Bank was taken over in October, two
months after the smaller lender Dubai Bank.
"The government is very supportive of the actions the
central bank took," Rotich said.
"We are continuing to enhance banking supervision."
The central bank on Thursday put Chase Bank under a 12-month
receivership following a run on deposits sparked by fears over
the health of the lender's finances.
Njoroge said authorities would be tough with bankers who
flouted rules.
"We cannot tolerate rogue bankers, those who in effect steal
from depositors," he said.
Last week the chief executive of National Bank,
Munir Ahmed, was put on compulsory leave pending an internal
audit, as loan loss provisions pushed the lender into a loss.
Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said in a statement
that National Bank's CEO, Chase Bank's former managing director,
its former chairman, and the five other National Bank executives
would be arrested unless they presented themselves.
Kenyan lenders' gross non-performing loans jumped to 6.8
percent of the total loans in February, from 5.7 percent in the
same month last year, amid increased defaults.
Njoroge said that did not pose a systemic risk as banks had
made higher provisions for the rising bad debts, which led to an
erosion of their earnings for last year.
