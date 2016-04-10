NAIROBI, April 10 Kenya's central bank will
provide a facility to any bank or microfinance institution that
faces liquidity problems through no fault of its own, starting
on Monday, Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Sunday.
Njoroge said the facility, of which he did not give the
amount, would be available for as long as necessary to provide a
sense of calm and reiterated that the financial sector was
stable.
"From Monday, we will avail a facility to any bank or
microfinance institution that comes under liquidity for no fault
of its own. We will avail this facility for as long as is
necessary," Njoroge told a news conference.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)