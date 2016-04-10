(Adds details on Chase Bank Kenya, quotes)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, April 10 Kenya's central bank will
provide a facility to any bank or microfinance institution that
faces liquidity problems through no fault of its own, starting
on Monday, Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Sunday.
Fears over the health of Kenya's banking sector have grown
since the central bank put Chase Bank Kenya into receivership
last week, the third lender to be taken over by the central bank
in nine months.
Njoroge said the facility, for which he did not give the
amount but said had no upper limit, would be available for as
long as necessary to provide a sense of calm and reiterated that
the financial sector was stable.
"From Monday, we will avail a facility to any bank or
microfinance institution that comes under liquidity pressures
for no fault of their own. We will avail this facility for as
long as is necessary to return stability to the Kenyan financial
sector," Njoroge told a news conference.
"I am sure depositors, once they know, that this support can
be provided to their institutions, they will be calm, and calm
will be restored."
The mid-sized Chase Bank was put into receivership after its
gross non-performing loans rose sharply last year. Njoroge said
the central bank was working to get Chase Bank open as soon as
possible and that Chase had drawn the interest of both local and
foreign investors, who he did not name.
"The way we are going about that is talking with
shareholders. Also with interested parties, that is suitors,
possible suitors. We hope there will a solution for Chase Bank
as soon as possible," he said.
"In terms of this specific institution Chase Bank, yes there
is a lot of interest and we hope that that would lead to a quick
conclusion."
On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he supported
Njoroge's actions to protect depositors' money.
"We are really dealing with any fear, anxiety that is out
there," Njoroge said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ros Russell)