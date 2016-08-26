BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI Aug 26 Shares in KCB Group,, operator of Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell by 10 percent at the start of trading on Friday as investors reacted to a government move to cap the level of interest that banks can charge borrowers.
Equity Bank, which serves millions of micro-borrowers, fell by a similar margin.
KCB's shares were trading at 27 shillings ($0.2665) each while shares of Equity traded hands at 29.50 shillings as of 0648 GMT.
($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.