NAIROBI Aug 29 Shares in KCB Group,,
Kenya's biggest bank by assets, and Equity Bank, the
biggest in terms of number of customers, fell sharply on Monday
for a third consecutive session as investors reacted further to
a government move to cap commercial lending rates.
By 0647 GMT, shares in KCB and Equity were both down 9.3
percent on the Nairobi Securities Exchange at 24.50 shillings
and 26.75 shillings respectively.
Co-operative Bank of Kenya dropped 9.7 percent to
9.75 shillings, while NIC Bank fell 8.3 percent to
22.00 shillings.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed into law a bill
capping commercial bank lending rates in a bid to boost the
economy.
Businesses in the East African country have complained that
high rates, which average 18 percent or more, hobble corporate
investment. Analysts, however, have said capping rates may be
counterproductive as it makes banks less willing to lend.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)