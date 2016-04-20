NAIROBI, April 20 Kenya's KCB Group has
been appointed to manage Chase Bank and could buy a majority
stake in the closed lender whose branches will reopen next week,
the central bank said on Wednesday.
The Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement that an
understanding had been reached with KCB on "modalities to reopen
Chase Bank Ltd in the next few days and the eventual acquisition
of a majority stake in the bank." It said KCB would carry out
due diligence to inform its decision on taking a stake.
Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news
conference he had received nine indications of interest in the
mid-sized lender that was put into receivership this month.
