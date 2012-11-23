(In last paragraph, corrects to 575 million, from 575 billion.)

NAIROBI Nov 23 Barclays Bank of Kenya Ltd posted a 4.8 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 9.3 billion shillings ($108.45 million), it said on Friday.

The bank, which is majority owned by Barclays Plc, bucked the trend among large Kenyan lenders, most of which posted double-digit profit growth in the period.

It said its net interest income increased by 1.5 billion shillings to 13.5 billion shillings, but the gain was offset by a drop in non-interest income and an increase in operating expenses.

Costs rose by close to half a billion shillings, while non-interest income like forex trading slid by 575 million shillings to just over 7 billion shillings. ($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Matt Driskill)