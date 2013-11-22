BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
NAIROBI Nov 22 Barclays Bank of Kenya has posted a 2 percent decline in nine-month pretax profit to 9.10 billion shillings ($105.5 million), curbed by a fall in non-interest income.
The lender, which is controlled by Britain's Barclays , bucked the trend among big banks in the east African nation, who have posted single- to double-digit growth in earnings for the period.
The increased profitability for the other banks was mainly driven by a drop in interest rates, which boosted demand for loans and cut interest expenses on deposits, as well as good performances in regional subsidiaries such as Rwanda.
Barclays Kenya said in a statement on Friday its net interest income went up by 4 percent to 14.04 billion shillings but the gain was offset by a 2 percent fall in non-interest income and a slight jump in costs.
Earnings per share inched up to 1.15 shillings from 1.03 shillings in the year-ago period, the bank said.
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017