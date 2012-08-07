* Improving economic fundamentals to help

* Raises interim dividend by 50 pct

* Upcoming elections temper the outlook (Adds details, analyst)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 7 Barclays Bank of Kenya is upbeat about the second half of the year due to the country's improving economic conditions, its managing director said on Tuesday after unveiling an 18 percent jump in pretax profit for the first six months.

Kenyan lenders faced a tough first half due to high interest rates, which crimped growth in loan books and increased non-performing loans, after policymakers adopted a tightening monetary stance in the final quarter of last year.

Long before inflation soared, the currency experienced extreme volatility and lending rates through the roof, Barclays, which is a unit of Barclays Plc, had already implemented costs cuts and other measures designed to weather the storm.

"When growth was being constrained because of difficult macro environment, we focused on other P&L lines like costs and they have delivered the desired results," said Adan Mohamed, the bank's managing director of east and west Africa.

"We have now turned a corner. We have seen 10 percent growth in our assets, in our income. Depending on what happens to the macroeconomic environment we should be prepared to ride the wave."

Falling inflation and interest rates usually lead to a pick-up in banks' lending and drive down costs of funding and risks of increased non-performing loans drop.

Inflation has fallen for the last eight months in a row to 7.74 percent in July, from a peak of just under 20 percent in November, while the shilling has been pretty stable against the dollar this year.

IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS

The improving economic fundamentals allowed policymakers to embark on an easing cycle last month, causing commercial banks to trim their base lending rates.

"You couldn't be asking for a better time in terms of improving macroeconomic environment," Mohamed said.

During the first-half, the bank's income grew faster than costs leading to a pretax profit of 6.3 billion shillings ($75.00 million).

Total income grew 10 percent to 13.70 billion shillings, well below the increase in costs of 3 percent to 7.38 billion shillings.

The board recommended an interim dividend of 0.30 shillings per share, 50 percent up from the year ago period, sending its shares to an intra day high of 14.20 shillings each, up just over 1 percent.

"They managed to grow their loan book and lifting the interim dividend 50 percent is a bold and muscular move," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst and trader.

"They will accelerate in the second half. In fact, if I was still pairs trading, I would buy Barclays Kenya and Sell Barclays Plc."

Still, the bank's management said a general election that is scheduled for next March, could cloud the outlook for businesses. The last poll in late 2007 ended in violence over disputed results, in which more than 1,250 people were killed.

"I would express a very cautious optimism in terms of what is going to happen in the next six months as we enter what is going to be a fairly charged environment as far as change of government is concerned," said Mohamed. ($1=84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mike Nesbit)