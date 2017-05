NAIROBI, March 4 Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Friday its pretax profit for full year 2015 fell 2 percent to 12.07 billion shillings ($119.09 million) due to increased provisions for bad debt, higher costs and interest rate volatility. ($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)