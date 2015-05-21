BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
NAIROBI May 21 Barclays Bank Kenya said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first quarter rose 10 percent to 3.12 billion Kenyan shillings ($32 million), helped by an increase in interest income.
Net interest income, or total interest minus interest expenses, rose to 5.14 billion shillings from 4.76 billion a year before, spurred on by higher lending to customers.
Barclays Kenya, a unit of Barclays Plc, said its net loans and advances to customers rose to 125.3 billion shillings from 116.78 billion.
Earnings per share rose to 0.39 shillings from 0.36 shillings. ($1 = 97.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil federal police are investigating suspected fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES to JBS SA, a police source said on Friday, sending shares of the world's largest meat processor lower after a series of scandals.