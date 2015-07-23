NAIROBI, July 23 British American Tobacco Kenya
said on Thursday it posted an 8 percent rise in its
first half pretax profit to 2.77 billion shillings ($27.53
million), helped by improved sales and a favourable exchange
rate on export sales.
The company, a unit of London-listed British American
Tobacco, said its gross turnover was up 3 percent to
17.35 billion shillings, while its earnings per share rose to
19.41 shillings from 17.93 shillings in the first half of 2014.
The company makes cigarettes for other firms, as well as its
own-brand cigarettes. Most of its manufacturing contracts are
from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
It held its interim dividend at 3.50 shillings per share
compared with the same period last year, it said in a statement.
($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by William Hardy)