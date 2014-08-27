NAIROBI Aug 27 The average weighted yield on
Kenya's 182-day treasury bills slipped to 8.605
percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.693 percent last week,
the central bank said.
The yield on 364-day bills rose to 10.253 percent
from 10.249 percent during the same auction.
The bank received bids worth a total 5 billion shillings
($57 million) for the 8 billion shillings worth of the two
papers on sale. It accepted bids worth 3.7 billion shillings.
Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day
bills worth a total of 12 billion shillings.
(1 US dollar = 88.3500 Kenyan shilling)
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)