NAIROBI, June 4 The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.016 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.888 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day T-bills slipped to 10.086 percent from 10.248 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 492.7 million shillings ($5.63 million) for the 4 billion shillings of 182-day bills on offer and received bids worth 2.06 billion shilling for the 4 billion shillings of 364-day bills on offer. It accepted all the bids.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills worth a total 12 billion shillings next week.

