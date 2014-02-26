NAIROBI Feb 26 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.347
percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.326 percent last week,
the central bank said.
The yield on 364-day Treasury bills slipped to
10.610 percent from 10.654 percent last week.
The central bank received bids worth 5.5 billion shillings
($63.6 million) for the two papers. It accepted 4.8 billion
shillings. It had offered a total 6 billion shillings worth of
bills.
Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings
worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills, it said.
($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)