NAIROBI Feb 26 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.347 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.326 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day Treasury bills slipped to 10.610 percent from 10.654 percent last week.

The central bank received bids worth 5.5 billion shillings ($63.6 million) for the two papers. It accepted 4.8 billion shillings. It had offered a total 6 billion shillings worth of bills.

Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills, it said.

($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)