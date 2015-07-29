NAIROBI, July 29 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill fell to 11.929 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.431 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill rose to 13.500 percent from 13.034 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 3 billion shillings ($29.5 million) for the 8 billion shillings' worth of bills offered, and accepted 2.1 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank will offer 11 billion shillings worth of Treasuries of all maturities at two separate auctions, the bank said.

