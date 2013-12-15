NAIROBI Dec 15 The death toll in a grenade
attack on a minibus near a Somali-dominated area in Kenya's
capital at the weekend has risen to six after two more of the
wounded died, police said on Sunday.
Saturday's assault was the first such incident since gunmen
linked to the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab stormed an
upscale shopping mall in September, killing 67 people.
The attack on the minibus mirrored a series of similar
assaults last year that were also blamed on the Somali group,
which has demanded the withdrawal of Kenyan troops who have
joined African peacekeepers fighting al Shabaab in Somalia.
"The death toll has risen to six after two more people died
last night," Benson Kibui, Nairobi county police commander, told
Reuters. "We have also arrested a foreigner in connection with
the blast."
He did not give the nationality of the person detained, but
said the arrest was made near the scene of the blast, close to
the Somali-dominated Eastleigh district of Nairobi.
The police commander said the suspect was being questioned.
