NAIROBI, March 2 Kenyan industrial gas
supplier BOC Gases' 2011 pretax profit jumped 87.4
percent after a plant upgrade and improved product availability,
in spite of congestion at the country's port, the company said
on Friday.
BOC, a subsidiary of Germany's Linde, said in a
statement that pretax profit rose to 214.9 million shillings
($2.58 million), while turnover was up 4 percent to 1.21 billion
shillings.
Earnings per share rose to 7.71 shillings from 4.06
shillings in 2010. The firm will pay a final dividend of 4.80
shillings from 1.40 shillings, it said.
"The increase in turnover was achieved in the face of
logistical challenges, including congestion at Mombasa's port
facilities, and persistent shortages of liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) in the domestic market," the statement said.
Traffic through Mombasa port is watched as an indicator of
activity in the region's economies. Apart from Kenya, it handles
cargo to and from Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.
Congestion at Kenya's main jetty at the port of Mombasa
slows down ships docking there, and the government plans to
build a new one to ease the backlog.
BOC's stock was down 3.4 percent on Friday to 115 shillings
($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and
