British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
NAIROBI May 10 Kenya will auction a reopened 20-year Treasury bond worth up to 10 billion shillings ($119.55 million) in May, the Central Bank of Kenya said on Friday.
The 20-year bond will carry a coupon rate of 12.00 percent and will be auctioned on May 22.
Kenya's last sale of a 20-year bond in January fetched a weighted average yield of 13.694 percent. ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)