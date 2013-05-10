NAIROBI May 10 Kenya will auction a reopened 20-year Treasury bond worth up to 10 billion shillings ($119.55 million) in May, the Central Bank of Kenya said on Friday.

The 20-year bond will carry a coupon rate of 12.00 percent and will be auctioned on May 22.

Kenya's last sale of a 20-year bond in January fetched a weighted average yield of 13.694 percent. ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Drazen Jorgic)