NAIROBI Jan 23 The weighted average yield on
Kenyan 20-year Treasury bond rose to 13.694 percent
at the auction from 13.540 percent at its last sale in November,
the central bank said on Wednesday.
The weighted yield on a five-year bond also on
sale at the same auction fell to 12.791 percent from 13.548
percent at its last sale in July.
The central bank said it received bids worth a total 32.3
billion shillings ($369.4 million) for the two bonds. The bank
had offered a total of 15 billion shillings for the 20- and
five-year bonds, and accepted 22.1 billion shillings.
The bank said it plans to auction bonds worth a total 25
billion shillings in February, whose tenor it will determine
later.
($1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)