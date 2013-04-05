NAIROBI, April 5 Kenya will auction five-year
and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings
($294.5 million) in April, the Central Bank of Kenya said on
Friday.
The 15-year bond will carry a coupon rate of
12.00 percent while the coupon on the five-year bond
will be market determined, the bank said.
Both securities will be auctioned on April 24.
Kenya's last sale of a five-year bond in January fetched a
weighted average yield of 12.791 percent, while the weighted
average yield on the 15-year bond rose to 13.629 percent at
auction in February.
($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings)
