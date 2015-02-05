NAIROBI Feb 5 Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it will sell new two-year and a re-opened 10-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($273.4 million).

The bank said the two-year bond's coupon will be market-determined, while the 10-year paper will have a 12.371 percent coupon. Both bonds will be on sale between Feb. 5 and Feb 17, ahead of the auction on Feb. 18.

($1 = 91.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)