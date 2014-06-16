REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
(Adds pricing details, order book size)
NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya raised US$2bn through the sale of five- and 10-year bonds Monday after collecting orders worth four times as much, with demand skewed towards the longer-dated portion.
The East African sovereign, rated B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, printed a US$500m five-year tranche at a yield of 5.875% and a US$1.5bn 10-year portion at a yield of 6.875%.
Those final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of low 6% on the five-year tranche and low 7% on the 10-year.
Investors placed orders worth USD2.5bn and USD5.5bn respectively for the two notes.
Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.