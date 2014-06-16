REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has revised guidance on a dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a source.
The sovereign has announced price guidance of 6% area on the five-year note from initial price thoughts of low 6%.
On the 10-year bond, it has announced a price guidance of 7% area from initial price thoughts of low 7%.
The bonds will be of benchmark size, though the 10-year note will be bigger.
The 144a/Reg S offering will price later on Monday. Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.