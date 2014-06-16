REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, will raise a total of US$2bn through an offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a lead.
The final size of each bond, however, has yet to be decided, though the final yield on each note is set.
The five-year tranche will yield 5.875% compared with guidance of 6% area and initial price thoughts of low 6%.
The 10-year bond will yield 6.875% compared with guidance of 7% area and initial price thoughts of low 7%.
Pricing will be later on Monday. Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.