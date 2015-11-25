NAIROBI Nov 25 The weighted average yield of successful bids on Kenya's five-year Treasury infrastructure bond was 13.920 percent, down from 14.273 percent at the last auction in July, the central bank said.

The central bank, on behalf of the government, offered bonds worth 20 billion shillings ($196.1 million) and received bids worth 33 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth 30.7 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by Larry King)