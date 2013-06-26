NAIROBI, June 26 The weighted average yield on Kenyan five-year Treasury bonds fell to 11.305 percent at auction from 12.892 percent at previous sale, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The weighted yield on 10-year bonds that were also on sale slipped to 12.371 percent from 13.720 percent at the last auction.

The central bank said it received bids worth a total 32.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($373 million) for the two tenors. The bank had offered a total of 20 billion shillings for the five- and 10-year bonds, and accepted 25.0 billion shillings. ($1 = 86.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough)