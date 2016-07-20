NAIROBI, July 20 The weighted average yield on
Kenya's five-year Treasury bond fell slightly to
14.069 percent at auction on Wednesday from 14.334 percent at
its last sale, held in April, the central bank said.
The yield on a 20-year bond on sale at the same time jumped
to 14.836 percent from 13.624 percent at the last such sale, in
January 2015.
The bank said it received bids worth a total 40.88 billion
shillings ($403 million) for the 30 billion shillings it had
offered. It accepted bids worth 33.50 billion shillings.
($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)